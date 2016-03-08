PSG refuse massive swap deal offer from Barcelona for Neymar: the details
16 July at 17:00Neymar has expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain and his preferred destination would be Barcelona, where he already played before. The Blaugrana presented a very tempting offer to the Parisians in the last couple of days.
As reported by AS, the offer was 40 million euros plus the inclusion of Coutinho and Dembele in the deal. Barcelona paid 145 million euros for the Brazilian to sign him from Liverpool and 125 million for Dembele to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.
However, according to the Spanish paper, PSG's owner Al-Khelaifi is not interested in this offer and wants to at least recover the 222 million euros paid for the Brazilian two summers ago. He even let the intermediaries of the operation know that he would not sit and talk for less than 300 million, an unacceptable amount for Barcelona, with the club having just paid Griezmann's release clause.
Moreover, Neymar earns more than 36 million euros net in France and while the Brazilian would be willing to reduce it to return to the Nou Camp, the operation is impossible as of now from the economic point of view.
Go to comments