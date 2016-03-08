PSG reject first Barca offer for Neymar: report

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have rejected Spanish champions FC Barcelona’s first offer for star striker Neymar, as per Jugones.



The Brazil international has been unsettled in Paris since his world-record move from the Catalan giants in 2017 and is expected to leave the current French champions in the ongoing transfer window.



However, it is believed that the La Liga giants does not have the financial means to sign the 27-year-old especially after making a couple of significant signings already in the ongoing transfer window.



As per the new development, PSG have rejected Barca’s first offer for Neymar which was believed to be a season-long loan offer with an option to buy at the end of the next campaign.

