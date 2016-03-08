PSG reject first Barca offer for Neymar: report

21 August at 16:21
French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have rejected Spanish champions FC Barcelona’s first offer for star striker Neymar, as per Jugones.

The Brazil international has been unsettled in Paris since his world-record move from the Catalan giants in 2017 and is expected to leave the current French champions in the ongoing transfer window.

However, it is believed that the La Liga giants does not have the financial means to sign the 27-year-old especially after making a couple of significant signings already in the ongoing transfer window.

As per the new development, PSG have rejected Barca’s first offer for Neymar which was believed to be a season-long loan offer with an option to buy at the end of the next campaign.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.