PSG reject Juve’s player plus cash offer for Neymar: report
07 September at 10:21French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have rejected a player plus cash offer for star striker Neymar from the Italian Serie A outfit Juventus in the recently concluded summer transfer window, according to a report published in BBC.
The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the French capital all summer and it was confirmed by PSG’s Sporting Director Leonardo as well where he said that the player will be allowed to leave if any club will meet his valuation.
It was reported throughout that Neymar’s previous club FC Barcelona were in the negotiation to re-sign the striker, however, they could not PSG’s valuation of the player.
As per the BBC’s latest report, it is being revealed that PSG did receive another offer for the versatile winger as well, which came from Italy.
The report stated that Juve offered €100 million plus winger Paulo Dybala but the French club rejected the offer as they wanted recoup most of the €222 million they spent on Neymar two years ago.
