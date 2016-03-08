PSG remain strongly interested in Juventus full back De Sciglio
27 December at 18:20Paris Saint Germain have strong interest in Juventus full back Mattia De Sciglio, with the player potentially being dragged into existing negotiations between the two clubs, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Parisian club’s sporting director Leonardo is a big fan of the 27-year-old Italian full back, who is able to play as either a left or right back. He has made nine appearances across all competitions so far this season for the Turin based club.
The Bianconeri are already in discussions with the French giants, the report highlights. The two sides are working on a possible swap deal that will see 25-year-old German midfielder Emre Can join the Ligue 1 club in exchange for 25-year-old Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes. Therefore, Leonardo may bring up De Sciglio’s name in the discussions, hoping to sign the Italian in the upcoming January transfer window.
Apollo Heyes
