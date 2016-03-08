PSG representatives travel to Amsterdam to beat Barcelona competition for de Jong
19 January at 16:30Frenkie de Jong is one of the hottest prospects on the transfer market and he is expected to make a big-money move with his compatriot and teammate Matthijs de Ligt next summer, with many teams circulating around the two players.
This Friday, Mundo Deportivo reported that Barcelona representatives led by Josep Maria Bartomeu and Eric Abidal travelled to Holland to negotiate the player's move and now the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf explains that PSG did the same thing the next day.
According to the source, a delegation of the Parisian team travelled to Amsterdam to try to assure the agreement with de Jong. The French champions feared that the visit of Barcelona would have changed the midfielder's mind but it seems that that was not the case.
PSG representatives had a conversation with the agents of the young starlet but de Jong himself was not present during the meeting. However, the paper says that the Ajax midfielder spoke on the phone with PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.
