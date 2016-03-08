PSG respond to Real Madrid interest in Mbappé

Real Madrid believes Kylian Mbappé could be tempted to sign for the club in a massive summer transfer deal. On Monday, France Football announced a €280 million plan, Chiringuito TV also revealed how James Rodriguez and Isco could be included in the deal to land the French prodigy. And not only that, there has already have been a telephone conversation between Zinedine Zidane and the French striker, who is apparently ready to request a transfer. A full-scale assault, but PSG’s reply is equally strong, Mbappé will not be sold.

"Not 100%, 2000% Neymar and Mbappé will remain in Paris." These were the words of PSG President Al-Khelaifi at the end of February, a certainty that the French champions wanted to reiterate once again at the launch of the 2019/20 season ticket campaign: Mbappé and Neymar were chosen as cover men for the opening of registrations for season tickets. A decision that will have reassured the PSG fans. And sent a message to Real Madrid: hands off Mbappé.