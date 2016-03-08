It appears that another club has

The Denmark international is, according to the Express, also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, who will rival Real Madrid for him.

Eriksen has yet to pen a new deal, leaving fans in North London worried that he is thinking of a future elsewhere.

The 26-year-old is considered to be a major Premier League star, and this isn’t the first time that he has been linked to a move. Real would specifically want the Tottenham man to replace former Lilywhite Luka Modric, who is reportedly angling for a move away - notably to Inter.

Eriksen netted 14 goals last season, however, enjoys a close relationship with Mauricio Pochettino and is in a particular context: Spurs are the only elite EPL side not to sign anyone in the transfer window, something taken by many as a lack of ambition by the North Londoners.

Then again, why would PSG want to add another creative attacking player to a roster that is already choc-a-bloc with them?