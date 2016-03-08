PSG’s concrete interest Emre Can, Juve eye Paredes in return
21 December at 12:25French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are still interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ out-of-favour midfielder Emre Can in the January transfer window.
The German international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club since the arrival of manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer.
With no playing time in the recent matches against Sampdoria, Udinese, Sassuolo and Lazio, it seems that the message is clear for Can to find another team as he will not have any significant part to play in the near future in Turin.
For that purpose, the player’s agent is exploring options for a possible destination of his client and one of them is PSG.
The French club have been interested in singing the 25-year-old for quite some time and it will come as no surprise if they will make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
In Turin, the hierarchy of the club are looking for two possible solutions. One include an exchange with midfielder Leandro Paredes coming the other way around and the second is a loan deal with an obligation for the French club to make it permanent for the sum of €30 million.
It is believed that PSG are not interested in Paredes leaving the club anytime soon which is why it will be interesting to see how things will shape up in regards to Can’s future in the coming days.
Nicola Balice
