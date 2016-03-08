PSG’s Paredes eyes Juve move in January
25 December at 11:00French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s out-of-favour midfielder Leandro Paredes is eyeing a move to Italian Serie A outfit Juventus in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old is struggling to adjust to life in Paris after moving there in the summer from Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg for a reported transfer fee of €40 million.
There have been reports of interest in Paredes from Italian club Juve who were looking to bring in the player in exchange of midfielder Emre Can.
As per the latest report, the Argentina international has informed the hierarchy of the Turin-based club that he is eager for a move in the January transfer window as he does not feel valued in France.
Paredes can turn out to be a good purchase for the Old Lady as he has the experience of playing in the Serie A with AS Roma.
