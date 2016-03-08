PSG set to challenge Milan, Man City and Chelsea for Flamengo star

It is a triangle that Leonardo knows well: Milan, Brazil and PSG. The director of the Rossoneri technical area has spent years convincing Brazilian players to come to Milan and later PSG. Now, he risks being taken over by his former club in negotiations for Lucas Paqueta, one of the rising stars of Brazilian football.



The Flamengo midfielder, defined by many as the new Oscar, made his first appearance for the Brazilian national team this month and evidently linked very well with PSG star Neymar.



According to Brazilian media, in particular, Globoesporte , Neymar really would have informed his club about Paqueta and the possibility of signing him as early as January.



That PSG was one of Paqueta's suitors, along with Man City, Man United and Chelsea, was an evident thing for Leonardo already. But the sponsorship of Neymar could further complicate the plans.



Beyond the economic discourse, the will of the player should also not to be underestimated. The youngster has a Portuguese passport as well as a 50 million euro release clause.

