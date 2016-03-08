PSG set to dismiss Tuchel for Allegri next summer: the plan
26 December at 13:20Paris Saint Germain are set to bid farewell to German coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, with former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri the favourite to take over the role, according to reports from the French press via Calciomercato.com today.
The reports detail how the Parisian club appreciate the managerial qualities of the 52-year-old Italian, who hasn’t taken a new job since his departure from the Bianconeri at the end of last season. Whilst Tuchel has guided PSG to the top of the league table after 18 games, seven points ahead of second place Marseille, the club believe Allegri is more likely to guide the club to their first Champions League title.
Allegri will free himself from his contract with Juventus in order to take the role, the reports highlight. The 52-year-old Italian averaged 2.27 points per match with the Bianconeri, guiding them to five league titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and two Champions League finals.
Apollo Heyes
