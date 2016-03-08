PSG set to double Barcelona's offer for De Ligt, Man Utd dealt blow
07 June at 12:35French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to offer double of what Barcelona were offering for Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt.
The Dutch defender has become one of Europe's most wanted players, with clubs like Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United after him. Yesterday, De Ligt scored for the Netherlands in their 3-1 win over England in the UEFA Nations League semi-final.
Sport in Spain state that PSG are ready to offer €15m per season and are looking to do anything it takes to sign the Ajax sensation this summer.
Barcelona's wage offer was from 5 to 7 million euros a season and their transfer offer for Ajax was 75 million euros. PSG have also made it clear that they will be willing to offer 90 million euros to the Dutch side.
Leonardo has excellent relations with Mino Raiola and that will aid PSG in the negotiations
