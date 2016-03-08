PSG set to not offer Buffon a new deal



Gianluigi Buffon was targeted by the French press. In particular, the newspaper Le Parisien has emphasized the performance of the former Juventus goalkeeper in the last few weeks and some errors that would have led the Paris Saint Germain leadership to reconsider its future.



Last summer Buffon signed a contract until June, with an option for another season, but the inaccuracies shown in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Manchester United and in the matches of Ligue 1 with Saint-Etienne and Strasbourg have raised some doubts.



To this must be added the fact that Paris Saint Germain is considering the possibility of relying on another new goalkeeper next season with the name of the Spanish David de Gea at the top of the list of preferences.



Buffon, who turned 41 last January 28th, played 21 games this season, in which he conceded 15 goals and held the unbeaten goal on 9 occasions.



