PSG set to recruit former Arsenal man as sporting director
13 October at 18:45Arsene Wenger could soon return back to the footballing business, but not as a coach, which was his domain in the last couple of years, rather as a director in France.
According to ESPN, there are confirmations regarding Wenger's arrival at PSG. The former Arsenal and Monaco coach is set to replace Antero Henrique as the club's sporting director.
Wenger spent 37 years in the coaching business. During his reign at Arsenal and Monaco, he 3 English Premier League titles, 7 English FA Cups, 7 English Super Cups, 1 French title and 1 French Cup. The 68-year-old also spent two seasons at Japanese clubs Nagoya Grampus, winning the Japanese Cup and Super Cup in the 90s.
Most recently the Frenchman managed Arsenal. He coached the team since the 1996/97 season and guided the Gunners in 1205 matches before finishing his 22-year journey at the club last season, with Unai Emery replacing him at the club.
