PSG sign promising German defender, the details
12 August at 14:45PSG are still busy strengthening their squad before the close of the transfer window. The French club’s newest signing is young defender Thilo Kehrer. Schalke 04 has released an official announcement on their website, explaining that the two clubs have found the agreement for the transfer of the 21-year-old central defender, already in agreement with PSG. Only medical visits are await, and the deal is for 37 million euros
These are the words of the ds Christian Heidel: "The size of the economic offer for a player whose contract expires next year has pushed us to give in. Without the offer from PSG, Thilo would have renewed with us".
Kehrer completed his youth development at Schalke before breaking into the B team in 2015 and the senior A team in 2016. He has appeared at the U16, U16, U19, U20, and U21 levels of the German national team.
Click here for more transfer news
Go to comments