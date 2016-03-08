PSG, Spanish club interested in signing outgoing Cavani
12 November at 21:30Paris Saint Germain striker Edison Cavani could head to Spain once his contract expires, according to a report from Spanish media outlet As via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 32-year-old Uruguayan striker isn’t likely to renew his contract with the Parisian side, and one Spanish club is already keen to sign him once his contract ends next June. That club is Atlético Madrid, with coach Diego Simeone interested in acquiring the proven goal scorer.
Apollo Heyes
