PSG star can join Man United for free next summer

Competitive football is in full swing, although it is currently at its break due to international matches, but the clubs' sporting directors are already at work for the upcoming two transfer market sessions.



​As usual, great attention is paid to opportunities such as free agents. One of these is surely Edinson Cavani, PSG's striker whose contract with the French club expires in June 2020.



An auction is set to unleash around his name even if, as reported by the Sunday Express, Manchester United would be the most vigilant club on the player. The Red Devils are enticed by the possibility of reinforcing their attack with a top player for free.