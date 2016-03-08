PSG, Verratti caught drunk driving and gets arrested

02 November at 15:15
PSG and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has got himself into trouble during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

According to L'Equipe, the midfielder was arrested at 3 o'clock at night driving his car with a blood-alcohol level slightly higher than the limit set by current regulations (0.49 mg/l, the limit being 0.25 mg/l).

Verratti has been arrested and detained at the police station to dispose of the effects before being released. The process will be rescheduled and the player risks a long suspension of his driving licence

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.