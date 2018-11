PSG, Verratti caught drunk driving and gets arrested

PSG and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has got himself into trouble during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday this week. L'Equipe According to , the midfielder was arrested at 3 o'clock at night driving his car with a blood-alcohol level slightly higher than the limit set by current regulations (0.49 mg/l, the limit being 0.25 mg/l).Verratti has been arrested and detained at the police station to dispose of the effects before being released. The process will be rescheduled and the player risks a long suspension of his driving licence