PSG star makes Man United, Liverpool, Barça and Juventus transfer request
19 September at 15:10Adrien Rabiot is prepared to be one of the most wanted players on the market due to his contract expiring with Paris Saint-Germain next summer. The French midfielder is interested in AC Milan and Juventus from Italy, as well as Manchester United and Barcelona abroad. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Rabiot has made it clear to all parties that he wants to earn 10 million Euros per season.
Rabiot was rumored to be unsettled in PSG this summer and that he wanted to leave. There was very strong interest from Barcelona who looked in pole position to sign the midfielder. However, PSG refused to sell Rabiot and especially to Barcelona given the history between them regarding Veratti and Neymar. The 23-year-old midfielder is stalling on signing a new contract as he wants to weigh all his options; PSG have also yet to match his financial demands which are deemed very high by the French club.
