Roma fans turned out in force today to welcome new signing Javier Pastore as he arrived in Rome to complete a medical and his signing with the capital club.He spent time to meet and greet fans, as well as signing various objects for supporters young and old. Roma fans will be excited about the prospect of Javier Pastore after star man Radja Nainggolan left the club for Inter.Check out our gallery for pictures of Pastore in Rome!