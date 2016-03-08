PSG star refuses contract talks amidst Barcelona, Arsenal and Juventus interest
19 July at 13:20According to the latest reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Adrien Rabiot is refusing to sign on at Paris Saint-Germain, instead wishing to leave the club; with Barcelona reportedly his preferred destination.
Rabiot, 23, has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Catalan club, yet is also a target of a number of other clubs, including Juventus, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Rabiot has just one year left on his contract in Paris and the club will attempt to, therefore, sell him this summer, to avoid a situation where he potentially leaves the club on a free next year
Reportedly, Rabiot would fetch a price of around €40 million, no small fee but it would arguably be far more if his contract wasn’t expiring in just a year’s time.
Juventus are reportedly pursuing other targets, namely a return for Manchester United mifielder Paul Pogba. Arsenal are linked with a move for Barcelona’s Andre Gomes, who could leave the club as Adrien Rabiot arrives.
