PSG star reveals he turned down Chelsea and Man City moves
09 November at 15:45Dani Alves has been at Paris Saint-Germain for nearly a year and a half now, after moving from Juventus in 2017; where he spent a year with the Bianconeri after 8 years with La Liga giants FC Barcelona. Alves played 247 times in the league for Barca and became a FIFPRO XI mainstay for a number of years.
Speaking to Sky Sport, Alves revealed how a move to Chelsea fell through in 2007 – when Jose Mourinho wanted to sign the then-Sevilla defender for his Blues side: “It was all done, there was already the agreement, but then something that did not depend on me made everything jump, I passed through the one who refused the transfer, but for reasons unknown since that day my relationship with Mourinho has worsened.”
Then, Alves detailed Pep Guardiola’s proposal to him to sign for Manchester City in 2017: “Everyone knows the respect I have for him and how much he helped me grow as a footballer I received their proposal, I evaluated it, but in the end I preferred not to accept it after consulting with my family.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments