PSG star takes decision over future amid Juve, Barça and Liverpool links

The Adrien Rabiot drama is still getting a lot of attention in France. The player wanted by Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Liverpool is having his time before deciding his future. PSG insist on renewing his contract but Adrien is not in a hurry. According to RMC Sport, the French international could wait until January to decide his future. According to the French media, Rabiot in January would be free to negotiate with any team because his contract ends in June 2019. This way, the PSG midfielder would like to decide. In the Parisian club the tension is growing and his sports director, Antero Henrique, is waiting for the player to answer the last renewal offer he has made.



In PSG they expect Rabiot to renew, but they also do not waste time and think of Julian Weigl as a future midfielder. The arrival of the German would open the doors for Rabiot to leave.


