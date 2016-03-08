PSG star wants Serie A return
14 June at 12:55Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine star Javier Pastore is reportedly interested in a return to the Serie A this summer.
Pastore fell out of favor at PSG last season because of the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar last summer. He could only make 25 appearances, scoring four times and assisting five times.
L'Equipe report that Pastore is highly interested in moving back to the Serie A, with Inter Milan already having drawn links with the playmaker.
West Ham are interested in bringing him to London, but the player is likely to move back to Italy.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
