

However, signing the French youngster would not be an easy task, nor economical. The entourage of Adrien, primarily his mother, has been very clear in the last days: Rabiot wants €10m per season plus bonuses, with the contract lasting for four to five years. As we all know, though, players usually demand a higher salary when joining for free, since the clubs don't have to pay a transfer fee.

Juventus are still keeping tabs on the situation, but their interest is not that high. For Milan, on the other hand, it would be a decisive transfer, but those requests have even held back Leonardo, who has an excellent relationship with Rabiot's entourage, having worked for PSG.

PSG's contract offer is still on the table, as the French side are not ready to give up just yet. However, it seems Rabiot has made up his mind, although Italy remains a difficult destination, with Barcelona being way ahead at the moment.