It appears that Thiago Silva isn’t the only Paris Saint-Germain player

The Ligue 1 champions have failed to win a Champions League - or even make the semi-finals - since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, and their loss to Liverpool on Tuesday seems to have confirmed that something is still missing.

Despite signing Neymar last summer, the Parisians were a lot more moderate this time round, with Gigi Buffon, Thilo Kehrer, Juan Bernat and Henri Choupo-Moting the only signings.

Asked about this on Tuesday evening, Silva asked the journalists a rhetorical question:

It appears according to l’Équipe that other PSG players are worried about this: they see the lack of a replacement for Thiago Motta to be a problem, especially with the Ligue 1 side ending up in a dangerous group with Napoli and Liverpool.

There are other problems which weren’t mentioned in the article, namely the lack of a replacement forward should Edinson Cavani go down, and the fact that Thomas Tuchel, the new Coach, is seen as someone who likes to blood youngsters, something we’ve seen in Ligue 1 action so far this season.

“What were Di Maria and Marquinhos doing in positions that they normally don’t play in? I don’t know, ask Antero Henrique.”