Paris Saint-Germain are still interested in Ricardo Rodriguez,

The Swiss international played well in this summer’s World Cup with Switzerland, enough to attract interest from Arsenal as well, along with a number of elite clubs.

The former Wolfsburg man was signed with great expectations for €18 million in the summer of 2017, but generally flattered to deceive as the Rossoneri finished a disappointing sixth.

PSG are also interested in nabbing Wendell of Bayer Leverkusen, as well as Filipe Luis, who is still believed to be the player closest to the French capital.

The Rossoneri could do with the money, but the recent discovery that Ivan Strinic has a heart condition may lead them to keep Rodriguez for lack of alternatives.

Thomas Tuchel would prefer a European player, meaning Wendell isn’t a priority because of tactical reasons (though they are unspecified).

The Parisians are looking to replace Yuri Berchiche, who went back to Spain after spending a positive season in Paris.