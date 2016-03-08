PSG still interested in Milan’s Donnarumma
21 October at 09:20French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are still interested in Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as per Le10Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Paris-based club were linked with the Italy international during the recently concluded summer transfer window as well, but ended up sighing Keylor Navas from Spanish giants Real Madrid for a reported fee of €15 million.
That deal also included PSG’s Alphonse Areola going the other way around to the Spanish capital on a one-year loan deal.
As per the latest report, despite signing a new goalkeeper just months ago, PSG are still interested in acquiring the services of the 20-year-old in the coming transfer windows.
Donnarumma’s future is far from certain at the Milan-based club who are currently struggling financially and will have to sell few of their super stars in the January transfer window.
The report stated that PSG are well aware of the situation and are looking to take advantage of it by singing one of the best young goalkeeper in the world for cheap.
Donnarumma has been at the Rossoneri since 2015 and has made 148 league appearances for the club during that duration.
