PSG still want Milan’s Donnarumma

12 August at 10:48
French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italy international is expected to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window as the Milan-based club are looking to balance their books after missing out on a Champions League spot.

However, the deal did not go through as PSG did not meet Milan’s valuation of €50 million for the 20-year-old.

As per the new development, the reigning French champions are still interested in signing Donnarumma but are reluctant to pay €50 million.

However, Milan are not ready to reduce their asking price for one of the highly-rated goalkeeper in Europe.
 

