PSG, striker Cavani wants new adventure next season

Paris Saint Germain striker Edison Cavani will head to the MLS in America after his contract expires with the Parisian side, according to French newspaper L’Equipe via Calciomercato.com.



The report details how the 32-year-old Uruguayan striker is ready for a new challenge outside of Europe, with the player’s European adventure beginning in 2007 with Italian side Palermo.



Cavani spent four years at Palermo, before spending three seasons with Napoli, where he won a Coppa Italia and won the capocannoniere award after scoring 29 goals in the 2012/13 season.



Following his success in Napoli, Ligue 1 giants PSG acquired the striker in a deal worth an estimated €64 million. Cavani has found a lot of success in Paris, scoring 195 goals in 283 games for the Parisians so far in his career, as well as providing 40 assists.



Cavani was rumoured to be considering joining former home Napoli this summer, but a move never materialised.



For more news, visit our homepage!

Apollo Heyes