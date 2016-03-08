PSG target Bonucci after de Ligt arrival

17 July at 21:40
The arrival of de Ligt at Juventus could spell the end for Leonardo Bonucci.
 
According to Corriere dello Sport, French champions PSG have their sights on the former Milan CB who is expected to see his playing time reduce after de Ligt’s signing.
 
PSG have been rumoured to be in the market for a new CB to compete with Silva and Marquinhos in defence.
 
Juventus have set an asking price at €40 million for Bonucci who has endured a inconsistent couple of campaigns as of late.
 
 

Comments

