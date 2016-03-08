Paris Saint-Germain target and Atletico Madrid star Felipe Luis has revealed that he always wanted to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.PSG were desperate to sign a left-back this summer and Felipe Luis was one target, apart from Alex Sandro and Danny Rose. They did end up signing Juan Bernat from Bayern Munich on deadline day.The Brazilian told BeIn Sport about rumors linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and he confirmed that he never wanted to leave Atleti.He said: "Three weeks ago this situation emerged, but I immediately reiterated to the company that I did not want to leave on the contrary."Many lies have been written about me."Felipe Luis joined Atletico from Chelsea in the summer of 2015, a season after he had joined the Stamford Bridge based side from Atleti.