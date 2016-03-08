PSG tell Barcelona asking price for January Rabiot move
15 January at 11:20According to what has been reported by reputable Paris Saint-Germain portal Paris United, PSG have informed Barcelona what the Catalan giants must pay to secure the move for Adrien Rabiot now - instead of when his contract expires in the summer as was originally planned.
The Rabiot saga has dragged on for a while now; with past interest from AC Milan, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Then, Barcelona stomped their foot down on their market in a show of dominance and agreed terms with the 23-year-old Frenchman.
As per Paris United, PSG's price for the midfielder to move in January is set at €15m - a small price for Barcelona to pay to receive a quality player a lot sooner than they would have otherwise.
Rabiot has played 12 Ligue 1 matches for PSG this season, with another two as a substitute. He has scored twice in the league, picked up one assist and also a man of the match award, given to him in a 1-0 win over Toulouse in November.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments