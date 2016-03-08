PSG, Thiago Silva: 'I would like to extend my contract...'

Paris Saint Germain defender Thiago Silva spoke in a press conference tonight ahead of the Parisian’s upcoming Champions League game against Galatasaray tomorrow."I didn't start out strong just this season, I got off to a good start last season too. I feel good, I'm more relaxed, even if I have the pressure to play well to win the renewal. I know my qualities, I know what I can give the team, I hope that at the end of the season we can celebrate, I would like to extend the contract if the club also wants me...”The 35-year-old Brazilian defender joined the Ligue 1 side from Milan in 2012 in a deal worth a reported €42 million. His contract expires with the Parisian side next summer, although the player is keen to sign a contract renewal with the club.PSG are currently top of their group after a convincing 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in their Champions League opener.Apollo Heyes