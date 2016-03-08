PSG to challenge Arsenal in race for AC Milan defender
06 August at 23:40According to what has been reported by media outlet Telefoot, PSG are ready to challenge Arsenal in the race for AC Milan’s Swiss left-back Ricardo Rodriguez.
This comes after reports this morning suggested that new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery was interested in bringing the Swiss star to the Emirates, to fill the need for a new left-back; with Kolasinac and Monreal likely to miss the start of the season.
Similarly, PSG are another team who want to sign a new left-back, having previously registered interest in Juventus’ Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, who was also a target of Manchester United this summer. If PSG fail in their attempts to sign Sandro, they may be willing to part with the €30 million required to sign Rodriguez.
PSG are, according to the same reports, also interested in signing the likes of Bayer Leverkusen’s Wendell or Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments