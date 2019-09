PSG to come again for Dybala in January: report

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are likely to try again to sign the Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ playmaker Paulo Dybala in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport The Argentina international was heavily linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the recently concluded transfer window and has attracted interest from numerous European powerhouses including the French giants.As per the latest development, PSG’s Director of Football Leonardo is a big fan of the former Palermo striker and will make another attempt to sign him in the January transfer window.However, PSG will not be the only club to make a move for Dybala as English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur will also try to acquire the services of the 25-year-old in January.