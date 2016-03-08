PSG to come again for Dybala in January: report
10 September at 15:16French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are likely to try again to sign the Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ playmaker Paulo Dybala in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport.
The Argentina international was heavily linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the recently concluded transfer window and has attracted interest from numerous European powerhouses including the French giants.
As per the latest development, PSG’s Director of Football Leonardo is a big fan of the former Palermo striker and will make another attempt to sign him in the January transfer window.
However, PSG will not be the only club to make a move for Dybala as English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur will also try to acquire the services of the 25-year-old in January.
