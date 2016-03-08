PSG to defeat Chelsea in race to sign former Roma midfielder
23 January at 21:05According to what has been reported by Sport Express, PSG are nearing the completion of a €40m deal to sign Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes. Paredes, who has been linked with Chelsea heavily in the past couple of weeks, is set to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Parisien side; earning around €7m per season.
Paredes formerly played for AS Roma in Serie A and has been Zenit's star performers in recent months. However, outgrowing the challenge of the Russian Premier League, Paredes is moving to a big club with big expectations. Chelsea will be disappointed to have missed out and Paredes is expected to shine at his new club.
At just 24 years of age, Paredes has a lot of potential grow and the Argentine, who also had spells with Chievo and Empoli on loan in Serie A, has nine caps already for his national team - scoring once in those matches.
