PSG to defeat Chelsea in race to sign former Roma midfielder

According to what has been reported by Sport Express, PSG are nearing the completion of a €40m deal to sign Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes. Paredes, who has been linked with Chelsea heavily in the past couple of weeks, is set to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Parisien side; earning around €7m per season.Paredes formerly played for AS Roma in Serie A and has been Zenit's star performers in recent months. However, outgrowing the challenge of the Russian Premier League, Paredes is moving to a big club with big expectations. Chelsea will be disappointed to have missed out and Paredes is expected to shine at his new club.At just 24 years of age, Paredes has a lot of potential grow and the Argentine, who also had spells with Chievo and Empoli on loan in Serie A, has nine caps already for his national team - scoring once in those matches.

