Paris Saint-Germain are set to lose out to Arsenal in the race to sign youth Yacine Adli,

The 17-year-old midfielder is currently with PSG’s academy, but could follow in the footsteps of Kingsley Coman by signing with someone else.

He has also been chased by Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Headhunted by Sven Mislintat for a while now, the teenager was offered his professional debut by then-PSG Coach Unai Emery a few weeks back against Caen.

Now that the Spanish Coach has persuaded him to move to London, it looks like Adli could be Arsenal’s first signing of the summer.

The midfielder is unconvinced by his future prospects, because the midfield is already packed with talent like Giovani Lo Celso, Marco Verratti, Adrien Rabiot, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Neymar...

Coach Thomas Tuchel has asked for a review of the youth setup, but it may be too little too late.