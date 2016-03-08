PSG to make €90M offer for Barcelona star wanted by Man Utd and Arsenal
23 August at 12:00According to what has been reported by Catalan sports newspage Sport today, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a €90 million offer to sign Barcelona’s Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic; who was also a target of Manchester United and Arsenal, earlier in the summer.
It was reported the Barcelona were weighing up a new contract for Rakitic, who currently has three years left on his contract. However, due to limitations that outline that Barcelona can only spend less than 73% of their revenue on player salaries.
PSG could look to exploit this weakness of Barcelona and sign Rakitic, with the club reportedly prepared to meet his €125 million release clause – if it comes to it. PSG would sign Rakitic as a replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who will likely be leaving the club on a free next summer, after snubbing a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants.
