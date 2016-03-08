PSG to rival Man United and City for Napoli superstar: top offer and salary ready
18 January at 14:00There is a lot of attention surrounding the future of Kalidou Koulibaly, as all the big clubs in Europe are beginning to probe the Senegalese defender's agent to find out if there are margins to begin negotiations with Napoli.
The latest club to focus their interest on the Napoli defender is PSG. According to Foot Mercato (via gazzetta.it), sporting director Leonardo met the agents of the player to whom he would have offered a four-year contract of 12 million euros net per season. This would be a huge increase for Koulibaly, who currently earns 7 million per season at the San Paolo.
PSG are moving ahead of time and have identified Koulibaly as the natural replacement for Thiago Silva. The contact with the agents demonstrates the desire of the Parisian club to secure the defender who is also a target for the likes of Manchester City, United and Real Madrid.
The uninspiring start of the season and the recent injury excluded Koulibaly from the starting line-up. With a year more and the latest hardships, the market value of the player has fallen. De Laurentiis refused an offer of 100 million euros from Manchester United last summer but this time, he could sell him for a lower figure.
And it seems that PSG are ready to offer 70 million euros for Koulibaly. A significant figure which could convince the president of Napoli to sell him. It is no coincidence that Cristiano Giuntoli has already concluded the purchase of Ami Rrahmani from Verona, with the player arriving in June.
Go to comments