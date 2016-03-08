PSG transfer news: Man Utd ace emerges as ‘summer priority’
31 October at 13:45According to what has been reported by English tabloid paper The Sun, PSG are plotting a summer move for Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez. Paris Saint-Germain expressed an interest in the Chilean when he still played for Arsenal but the forward has struggled to truly make an impression for the Red Devils.
Tuchel reportedly wants him in Paris and will make him a priority for the club’s transfer spending next year – with a move in January unlikely. Man Utd may want to retain Sanchez but ultimately if a good bid comes in, Sanchez could leave Manchester.
