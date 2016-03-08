PSG, Tuchel attacks ‘indefensible players’ and says ‘he doesn’t have to explain his team selections’

PSG wasted their third consecutive opportunity to seal the Ligue 1 title last night after falling to 3-2 defeat at home to Nantes last night. After the home draw with Strasbourg and the resounding 5-1 defeat at Lille, the Parisians were expected to finally confirm their status as French Champions for another season with what was supposed to be a routine victory over a side they had beaten in the last 17 meetings between the two sides. However despite taking the lead through Dani Alves, they eventually succumbed to their second consecutive defeat.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was furious after the game: "I always defend my players, but today I can't do it: we were inconclusive, never dangerous, we played very badly and we can't be happy. Even if the result says more, this is a defeat different from that suffered against Lille ".

Tuchel then spoke of the many missing names from his team sheet, including Kylian Mbappé: "They are my choices and I don't have to give explanations to anyone, it's up to me to manage certain things."