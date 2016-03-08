PSG, Tuchel: ‘Buffon is a legend; we are happy to have him’
24 October at 15:45Thomas Tuchel is preparing ahead of PSG’s UEFA Champions League clash with Napoli this evening, as Carlo Ancelotti returns to face his former club. The game kicks off at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST. Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of the match, Tuchel gave his thoughts and feelings:
“The arrival of Buffon? He is a legend and we are very happy that he is in our dressing room. Gigi is a great professional, he knows what it means to compete at the highest levels and in the Champions League we missed him, now it will disqualify the last day of disqualification and then it will come back in. Verratti played with Italy and had a muscular injury, but he trained in the week and now is ready, it is a very important player for us. Cavani? I removed him from the match with Lyon for tactical reasons, then he did not score, but the strikers need to score goals.”
