PSG, Tuchel: "Buffon will play against Napoli, Cavani..."

01 November at 12:20
Speaking at the press conference ahead of the encounter with Lille, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel also touched on the Champions League clash with Napoli. 
 
"Cavani's condition? We have to wait for today's training session before making a decision. Edinson is a true number nine and we need him. 
 
"Buffon has a very important role for the whole group, thanks to his experience. He will play against Lille and against Napoli. He has a great career under his belt, he is superb in his approach," Tuchel concluded. 

For more news, head over to our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.