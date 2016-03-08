PSG, Tuchel: 'I'm counting on Cavani to sign new contract'

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he relying on Edinson Cavani to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes.



The Uruguayan striker has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid today and he had also been linked with a move to Inter this past summer. His current deal at PSG runs out next summer.



In a press conference ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Nice, Tuchel said: " It is still early to talk about renewal but I am convinced that Edison will have a confrontation with the managers and will find a solution. I count 100% on him : it is an important element for our team and for our locker room."