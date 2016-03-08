PSG, Tuchel: ‘I took inspiration from Ancelotti’
23 October at 18:45PSG take on Napoli in the Champions League tomorrow evening, with Carlo Ancelotti looking to keep up his unbeaten start to the group – including an impressive victory over Liverpool in the last matchday. Speaking at his press conference before the match, Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel spoke on the game:
“Cavani returns to scoring against Napoli? I hope so. Maybe after Lyon it was a bit sad for the substitution, then he did not score in 'last race and it's always like that when it does not score, but it's important for us: we're thinking a bit too much maybe, but it will unlock, I told you that he works well in both phases and has confidence.
“Ancelotti inspiration? First of all, as a player he was special. A great player in a great club, in an extraordinary formation. So it is special, even as a Milan coach: fantastic team with fluid, offensive play, I took inspiration from the teams of Ancelotti.
“Important match for Verratti? I hope so, he trained today and is very important, he felt a muscle problem against Amiens but he trained and will play tomorrow. It's special for him too, I feel he really likes Ancelotti and there's a good relationship between them: it will be a special race, he plays against Ancelotti and an Italian team, I think he can make the difference.
“Napoli? A decisive match for us and for them, or rather two decisive races. Then we will meet again and we will see. Napoli have offered a great performance against Liverpool, they work like a real team: they played with a 4-4-2 with Allan and Hamsik in line, there are many players who can make the difference. Tomorrow we will have to be ready and patient, but at the same time have an intense game. The Azzurri have been playing together for two years, from Sarri to Ancelotti, the team has its own automatisms.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments