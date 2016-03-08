PSG, Tuchel: 'Icardi is always dangerous, he could play tomorrow..'

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the club's new signing Mauro Icardi can play for the club tomorrow.



Icardi's relation with Inter was at an all-time low. He was removed from captaincy and he was not part of the club's project. He sealed a deadline day loan move to PSG and the Parisiens have an option to buy.



In the club's press conference ahead of their game against Strasbourg, Tuchel talked about Icardi and said: "He must find his rhythm. His presence on the team is a positive thing, he could play tomorrow. His goal is to score, it is always dangerous. He doesn't need a lot of balls to score."