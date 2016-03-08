Psg, Tuchel punishes Rabiot and Mbappé

Paris-Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel punished Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappé for arriving late at the warm-up training ahead of the Clasico against Marseille that saw the Parisians beat Rudi Garcia’s side 2-0.



Tuchel left Rabiot and Mbappé out of Psg’s XI although the striker entered the pitch in the second half and scored the opener in the 65th minute. Julian Draxler closed the game in the stoppage time.



Psg have 11 win in 11 games in Ligue 1 this season. The Ligue 1 giants have already scored 29 goals allowing just six.

