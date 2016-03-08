Psg, Tuchel punishes Rabiot and Mbappé

29 October at 13:15
Paris-Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel punished Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappé for arriving late at the warm-up training ahead of the Clasico against Marseille that saw the Parisians beat Rudi Garcia’s side 2-0.

Tuchel left Rabiot and Mbappé out of Psg’s XI although the striker entered the pitch in the second half and scored the opener in the 65th minute. Julian Draxler closed the game in the stoppage time.

Psg have 11 win in 11 games in Ligue 1 this season. The Ligue 1 giants have already scored 29 goals allowing just six.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.