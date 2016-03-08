PSG, Tuchel under fire as Mourinho and Allegri touted as possible replacements
26 September at 14:30After the 2-0 defeat at home last night against Reims, Paris Saint Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is under criticism from pundits and fans, with familiar names being floated as potential alternatives to Tuchel, according to Calciomercato.com.
The first name is former Chelsea and Inter coach Josè Mourinho. The Portuguese’s historic treble with Inter and incredible results with Chelsea have led to the manager still being held in high regard, with his poor results with Manchester United all but forgotten since his departure from the Red Devils last season.
The second name is former Juventus and Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri, who left the Bianconeri at the end of last season, bringing the club five league titles and four Coppa Italia trophies, as well as guiding the Bianconeri to two Champions League finals.
Tuchel is still under contract with the Parisian side until June 2021, with the Champions League results this season being crucial to guarantee his future with the club.
Apollo Heyes
