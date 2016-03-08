PSG, Tuchel warns Buffon: 'I have not decided who the goalkeeper will be yet'

Gianluigi Buffon has had a bit of a rocky start to his PSG career. A goal suffered against Bayern Munich and three against Arsenal has left some fans scratching their heads a bit ahead of the new season.



A wake up call for Buffon has come from his manager, Thomas Tuchel: "There is a strong competition for this role, it is too early to decide, I will do it when all three (Buffon, Areola and Trapp) are at 100%”



He continued, “Maybe I will ask Gianluca Spinelli, the goalkeeper's trainer, to decide for me ... Gigi has a great personality and helps the team with great leadership, I am very happy with the quality of my goalkeepers. They are ready to fight for this role and I will wait until all three of them are 100% to decide."



PSG kickoff their Ligue 1 season with a home match against Caen on August 12th.

